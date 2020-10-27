180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

