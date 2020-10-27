180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

