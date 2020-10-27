180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 871.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.