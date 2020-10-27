180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,512,772. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.91. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

