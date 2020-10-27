180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 630,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,768 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 311,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.