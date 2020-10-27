180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 421.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

