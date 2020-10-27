180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.