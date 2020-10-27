180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

