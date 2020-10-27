180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $202.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.64.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.