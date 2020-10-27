180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.40 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.76 and a 200-day moving average of $265.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

