180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

