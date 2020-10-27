180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

