180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securiti decreased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.