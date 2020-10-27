180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $236.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

