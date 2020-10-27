180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,572 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,059 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

