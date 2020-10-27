180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day moving average is $187.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.59. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

