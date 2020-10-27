180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,186 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,499,000 after buying an additional 1,534,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,770,000 after buying an additional 2,112,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 378,531 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,918,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 476,969 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

