180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $3,210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 17.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 239,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 36,008 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on UN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

