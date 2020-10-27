180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.