180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,923 shares of company stock worth $37,189,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

