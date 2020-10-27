180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.05.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,353. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $711.77 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $709.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

