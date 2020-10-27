180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

AMT opened at $237.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.