180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,794,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3,932.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 258,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 251,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -567.31, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

