18,437 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 338.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 414.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

