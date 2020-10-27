25,000 Shares in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VEON by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,343,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in VEON by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,624,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 597,825 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,168,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEON. UBS Group cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. New Street Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.