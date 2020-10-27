2,589 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,589 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 880,219 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after buying an additional 705,893 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 753,917 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $111,512,000 after acquiring an additional 488,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

