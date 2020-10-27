3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 179,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3,127.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

