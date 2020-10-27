3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17, RTT News reports. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MMM opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

