4,259 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,259 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

