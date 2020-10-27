4,644 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares worth $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

