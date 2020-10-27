821 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,169,000 after buying an additional 182,301 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Broadcom by 102.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Broadcom stock opened at $363.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,770 shares of company stock valued at $210,859,793 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

