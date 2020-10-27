ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ABB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ABB by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ABB by 24.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

