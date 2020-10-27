ABB’s (ABB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 1,252.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

