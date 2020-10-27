AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55,740 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

