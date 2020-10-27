AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.