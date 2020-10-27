Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE:ASO opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

