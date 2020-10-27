ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,785 shares of company stock worth $8,576,341. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $685,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

