ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 276,942 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,942 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 6.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $89,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

NYSE CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

