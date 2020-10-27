AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.23 million and a P/E ratio of -290.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.