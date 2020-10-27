Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Shares of ADUS opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

