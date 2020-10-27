Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $475.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.58 and a 200 day moving average of $430.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.