Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ (AGLE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

