Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AEM stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
