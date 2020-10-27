Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.