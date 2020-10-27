Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$772.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$104.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$106.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$43.25 and a one year high of C$117.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.07, for a total transaction of C$1,110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,311,071.68. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total value of C$383,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,456,068.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,285.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

