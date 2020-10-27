Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.