Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (AGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter.

Shares of AGI opened at C$11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.87. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$15.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$582,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,171. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$144,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,405,508.17. Insiders sold a total of 66,977 shares of company stock worth $881,114 over the last three months.

About Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

