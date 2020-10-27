Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.26-$7.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.29-7.31 EPS.

ARE opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.31.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total transaction of $2,647,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,119,340.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at $22,282,377.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

