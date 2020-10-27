Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.00-0.19 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.00-0.19 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $21.88.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.