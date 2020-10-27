Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

ARLP stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.62. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARLP. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

