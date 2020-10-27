Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$33.43 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.93.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.